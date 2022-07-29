Board of Commissioners of Spalding County Regular Meeting

August 1, 2022
6:00 PM
Room 108, Annex Building
I. PRESENTATIONS/PROCLAMATIONS
1. Consider presentation of Courthouse portrait for recognition of Tim Crane's retirement from the Public Works Department after 27 years of service.
2. Consider request to issue a Joint Proclamation with the City of Griffin welcoming students back to school inSpalding County on August 3, 2022.
II. PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
III. CITIZEN COMMENT
Speakers will be allotted three minutes to speak on their chosen topics as they relate to matters pertinent to the jurisdictionof the Board of the Commissioners. No questions will be asked by any of the commissioners during citizen comments. Outbursts from the audience will not be tolerated. Common courtesy and civility are expected at all times during the meeting. No speaker will be permitted to speak more than three minutes or more than once, unless the Board votes to suspend this rule.
IV. MINUTES -
1. Consider approval of Minutes for the Spalding County Board of Commissioners Special Called Meeting on June15, 2022, and the Spalding County Board of Commissioners Extraordinary Session on July 18, 2022.
V. CONSENTAGENDA -
1. Consider on second and final reading an amendment to a Resolution amending the Code of Ordinances of SpaldingCounty, Division I - Laws of Local Application, Part II - Governing Administration - Chapter 2 - Elections; Section 2.1 - Board Established; districts.
VI. OLD BUSINESS -
1. Lift from the table and consider recommendation from the Parks and Leisure Services Advisory Commission request for wage increase for drivers.
I. NEW BUSINESS -
1. Consider request for amplification from Rosa Antonio for a wedding to be held at the 120 Kayla Court, Griffin, Georgia on September 3, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
2. Consider request from staff and Paragon Consulting Group to approve a contract with Wright Brothers, Inc. the low bidder for HVAC Systems at AMBUCS Gym and City Park Gym.
3. Consider recommendation from Paragon Consulting on the AMBUCS Park Gymnasium and City Park Gymnasium HVAC System Installations.
4. Consider a recommendation from the Parks and Leisure Services Advisory Commission to approve the Pickleball Association purchasing epoxy flooring for Wyomia Tyus Pickleball Facility restrooms
No comments:
Post a Comment