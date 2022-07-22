Friday, July 22, 2022

August Tax Sale

Upson County’s delinquent property tax sale will be conducted at the Thomaston-Upson County Civic Center, Tuesday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m. 

Anyone interested in bidding on the properties should come by the Tax office located in the courthouse annex building and sign up prior to the tax sale date.
