South Metro's News Leader
Friday, July 22, 2022
August Tax Sale
Upson County’s delinquent property tax sale will be conducted at the Thomaston-Upson County Civic Center, Tuesday, August 2nd at 10:00 a.m.
Anyone interested in bidding on the properties should come by the Tax office located in the courthouse annex building and sign up prior to the tax sale date.
Posted by
Danny Bishop
at
6:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment