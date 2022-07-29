THOMASTON ZONING COMMISSION HEARS REZONING FOR APARTMENTS VETERANS DRIVE

Thomaston, GA 30286 Fax 706-646-2653
CITY OF THOMASTON
MEETING OF THE
THOMASTON ZONING COMMISSION / PUBLIC HEARING
AUDITORIUM
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX
Monday, August 1, 2022
2:30 P.M.
Agenda
1) Opening of Meeting and Call to Order
2) Approval of Agenda
3) Approval of The June 6, 2022 Zoning Meeting Minutes
4) Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Rezoning Request for: 0 Veterans Drive – 3 lots (Parcel IDs: T24 042, T25 064, and T25 065) Currently Zoned R-1 (Low Density Residential) and Requested Zoning of M-R (Multifamily Residential)
5) Public Hearing / Comment
6) Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Rezoning Request for: 218 North Center Street – (Parcel ID T22 122) Currently Zoned M-1 (Light Industrial) and Requested Zoning of C-2 (General Commercial)
7) Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Special Use Permit Request for: 220 North Hightower Street (Parcel ID T22 095) Currently Zoned DT (Down Town)
8) Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Special Use Permit Request for: 5332 Indian Trail (Parcel ID 046 032) Currently Zoned M-1 (Light Industrial)
9) Discussion and Potential Recommendation of Proposed Zoning Ordinance Amendment
