Tuesday, July 19, 2022

1 Dead In Fayetteville After SWAT Standoff

The AJC is reporting, An hours-long, shelter-in-place order in a Fayetteville subdivision was lifted Tuesday afternoon after police entered a home at the center of a SWAT standoff and found a person dead from a gunshot wound.

Authorities announced that the incident in the Woodbyne subdivision off White Road was over just before 2 p.m., Channel 2 Action News reported. The victim, who was not identified, was found with a gunshot wound to the head, according to police. Officials have not said if the wound was self-inflicted.

 

Fayette County officials asked neighborhood residents to shelter in place just before 9 a.m. Later Tuesday morning, a SWAT unit arrived in the neighborhood and 10 people left the home that was being investigated, Channel 2 reported.

 

A police spokesman told Channel 2 that the situation began with a 911 call from the home. When police responded, a group of people exited the home and one person remained inside. The 10 people who left the house were not cooperating with investigators, the spokesman said.

