The following was discussed at Tuesday's meeting of the Griffin Board of Commissioners

Griffin city manager Jessica O'Conner told the board that as of this week, people riding in golf carts on Griffin streets were going to be looked at more carefully than in the past. Using golf carts to get around in the city has become popular, but the city will be enforcing laws and checking the carts for up to date yearly permit stickers that must be purchased from the city at $7.50 per year. The carts must have insurance, and drivers must be 16 years or older and must obey rules of the street. The city has been very lenient in the past, but carts will now be checked more carefully and tickets may be issued.
Griffin received national recognition as being the only city in the US to win the 2021 George Ames Pisces award for storm water system improvements. Brice Martin accepted the award for city.
The city voted 7-0 to purchase 7 new police interceptor vehicles for $2356,000 from Brannen Motors.
The board also approved a 12 month sewer monitoring program with RTC Solutions for $385,683.00 and declared a moratorium for adding on any additional sewer connections to the Shoal Creek sewer service area. Vote was 7-0.
It was announced that the city electric dept has just finished putting up or repairing 200 city street lights
