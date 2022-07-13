Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Monroe County Motorcycle / SUV accident ends in fatality

On Monday, July 11, 2022, at approximately 8:34p.m., Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and SUV, in the 10,000 block of Zebulon Road, with injuries. 

A motorcycle driven by Brandon Kyle Cox (25 y/o) of Macon, GA was traveling west on Zebulon Road and collided with the front end of an SUV that was traveling East and making a left hand turn into a driveway. 

Mr. Cox was pronounced deceased on scene. The fatality is still under investigation.

