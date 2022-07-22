GORDON STATE COLLEGE WELCOMES NEW PROVOST , VICE PRESIDENT FOR ACADEMIC, STUDENT AFFAIRS

Ardovini’s career and experience spans around 28 years in leadership, strategic planning and initiatives, program development, budgeting and mentoring professional relationships. Before joining GSC, Ardovini was the Dean of the Audrey Cohen School for Human Services, Education, Public Administration and Affairs, Community Health Education, and Emergency and Disaster Management at Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY). She holds the status of full professor and joined MCNY in 2004.
No comments:
Post a Comment