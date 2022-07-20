Spalding County commissioners vote to approve ethics ordinance

Since some commissioners questioned what is considered a contracted employee or contracted service, board chair Clay Davis asked county attorney Stephanie Windham to report back to commissioners with clarification.
According to the ordinance, commissioners are not to engage in “other conduct which is unbecoming to a covered official or which constitutes a breach of public trust.”
“We’re held to a higher standard, whether we like it or not,” Davis said.
The new ordinance also gives guidelines for the use of social media by county officials, and calls for a $100 fee for filing ethics complaints. The fee is refunded if the official is found to have violated the ethics ordinance.
Windham said staff studied ethics ordinances in nearby counties and took into account input given during county meetings and from the public when revising the ordinance.
