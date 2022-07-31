Spalding County Deputy Sheriff Killed in a Single Vehicle Accident

According to Sheriff Darrell Dix, “Deputy Reynolds was east bound on Georgia Highway 16 when a large pine tree fell on his unit just east of Shoal Creek Road. The tree crushed the passenger compartment of the vehicle, killing Deputy Reynolds instantly.”
Spalding County Deputies and staff, Spalding County Fire, Spalding County Coroner Michael Pryor, Georgia State Patrol Post 1, Spalding County Manager Steve Ledbetter, and Wellstar EMS all responded. Deputy Reynolds was pronounced dead on scene by Coroner Michael Pryor.
“I along with Mr. Ledbetter, Spalding County Investigator Jess Gasaway, with assistance from Coweta County Sheriff Len Wood’s Office, notified his wife and children of the tragedy at their home this morning.”
Jamie began his career in law enforcement in 1995, and joined the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office in January of 2021. His most recent assignment was in the Office of Professional Standards working with State Certification, National Accreditation, and grant writing. He also worked weekend shifts in our jail. “He was a great guy who loved his family, had a deep faith, worked hard, and always brought you solutions, not problems.”
“The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office will be working with Jamie’s family, supporting them, and walking through this with them over the next few days. We will continue to do so from this point forward. This morning, we have been contacted by Gov. Brian Kemp, GSP Colonel Chris Wright, Representative Karen Mathiak, Peer Counselors from the GBI and GSP, and so many others, all offering thoughts, prayers, and assistance to Jamie’s family as they deal with this tragic loss. Every prayer, call, text, and post is appreciated. We ask that you keep Jamie’s family and his extended Spalding County Sheriff’s Office family in your prayers in the coming days as well.”
More information will be released as it becomes available.
