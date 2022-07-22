14 Year Old to Face Charges as Adult in James Knight Murder

Pike County Sheriff's Office continues their search for a 19 year old Antonio Murgado for felony murder. Last weekend, 19 year old James knight was shot and killed in what Pike County authorities are calling an illicit drug deal.
A 14 year old juvenile and 18 year old Jaiden Chappell 18 are in custody.
District Attorney Marie Broder told 101 news, “The Sheriff's Office is working diligently on the case, and they have kept me briefed. and I'm just so proud of the work that they're doing on it. Right now, they have two in custody a 14 year old girl from Lamar County and a 19 year old girl from Spalding county. They also have a wanted subject Antonio Murgado Jr.19 from Spalding County, he is being actively pursued. He is currently out of bond out of Clayton County for an Armed Robbery".
Broder went on to say “we're seeing more and more of this where these younger kids commit these types of crimes, but my office has been aggressively pursuing them. The 14 year old, I instructed the Sheriff's Office to charge her as an adult and she will face adult charges along with the two 19 year old’s, and we're just going to aggressively pursue these types of crimes, just like we've been doing.
I hate that it's in Pike County we don't normally see this type of crime in Pike County, but I can promise you that my office stands ready to prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law".
