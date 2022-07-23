Upson County Man with Sword Threatens Father and Law Enforcement

Upson County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic incident at a residence on Trice Cemetery Rd early Friday morning. Tyler Jina, 28 arrested and charged with one count of aggravated assault and three counts terroristic threats.
S.O. deputies reported that Jina’s father Mehde Mohumed Jina advised them that his son was intoxicated and had placed a sword to his throat threatening to kill him and two others in the residence. Mr Jina also informed officers that his son threatened to kill law enforcement if they should arrive.
The officer encountered the son in the bedroom with the sword, the officers ordered him to place it down, he complied by placing it on a wall. Without further incident, he was placed under arrest and charged.
