Griffin Couple Seeking $10M Dollars in Suit Against The City of Griffin

The Griffin Daily News is reporting, a couple arrested in January on false imprisonment charges is now intending to sue the City of Griffin and Griffin Police Chief Mike Yates for $10 million.
According to an ante litem notice, Curtis Keith and Sophia Bankston are intending to sue Yates in his official and personal capacity. On behalf of the couple, the notice was filed by attorney Dexter Wimbish.
The couple is accused of housing eight people with physical and mental disabilities in their basement with no way to exit, which is said to be discovered after a Griffin Fire-Rescue employee arrived at their Hillandale home to assist a patient having a seizure.
The individuals ranged in age from 23-65 years old, according to police reports.
The pair was accused of operating an unlicensed personal-care facility.
Curtis Bankston was charged with seven counts of false imprisonment. He posted a $15,000 bond, following a first appearance hearing.
Sophia Bankston was charged with one count of false imprisonment, and she posted a $15,000 bond.
