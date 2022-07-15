Two Arrested by Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered a stolen vehicle this afternoon, July 14, 2022, that was reported stolen out of Bibb County. The BOLO was passed on to Monroe County this morning by Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle, a red Mercedes C300, was spotted on Hwy 41, south of Rumble Road by Monroe County Deputies. Deputies initiated a stop and pulled the vehicle over with no incident.
The driver Winfred Felts and the passenger Tiffany Beasley both of Macon, GA were taken into custody and transported to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Felts is facing charges of Theft and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA). Beasley is facing Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (VGCSA).
