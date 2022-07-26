Asphalt Truck Overturned in Pike

According to the Pike County Times, The Pike County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single vehicle accident involving a dump truck traveling north on GA 3/Hwy19 loaded with asphalt this afternoon (7/26)
The driver, 23 year old Jakaiszer Deondre Glass from Atlanta, attempted to make a turn left onto Carver Road but lost control causing him to lay the truck over on its passenger side with the contents spilling onto the highway.
The driver was transported to Grady with minor cuts and a possible broken ankle.
Photo courtesy of the Pike County Fire Department.
