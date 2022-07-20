BREAKING NEWS: 2nd Arrest Made in Patton Road Murder

On Tuesday afternoon Pike County Sheriff's office investigators arrested a 14 year old juvenile for their involvement in the shooting death of James Knight. The juvenile is currently being held in a youth detention facility and is currently charged with party to a crime felony murder.
Investigators have also obtained an arrest warrant for Antonio Murgado Jr. ,19 years of age, for felony murder. He was currently on bond through Clayton County for armed robbery and in Spalding County for possession of methamphetamine. Murgado is not currently in custody and is being sought after by law enforcement.
Additional charges are being filed against Jaiden Chappell by investigators. These charges are armed robbery, use of telecommunication device to facilitate a crime, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and making false statements.
