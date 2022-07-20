Thomaston-Upson County Board of Education Notice of public hearing

The Thomaston-Upson County Board of Education held its first of two public hearings Tuesday, for the purpose of providing an opportunity for public input on its tentative annual operating budget for the 2022-2023 school year. Noone from the public attended Tuesday’s meeting according to Dr. Larry Derico, School Board Superintendent.
The board will hold one more public meeting Monday July 25th at 6:00 pm. Thomaston-Upson Board Of Education, 205 Civic Center Drive, Thomaston, Ga 30286
Budget Documents are accessible on the website at https://www.upson.k12.ga.us or at the Thomaston-Upson Board Of Education during operation hours.
No comments:
Post a Comment