D.A. MARIE BRODER REPORTS

This past week, the attorneys from my offices were in Jekyll Island attending a statewide conference of prosecutors. Every attorney licensed in the State of Georgia is required to attend a certain number of classes each year to maintain their bar license. The conference was a good opportunity to learn about recent changes in the law, compare notes with prosecutors in other jurisdictions in the State, and even have some time to relax with coworkers and their families.
Before this well-earned break, jury trials continued in our circuit. A Spalding County jury convicted Markel Taiwon Amey of molesting an eight year-old over the course of nearly a year. He used threats of violence and physical abuse to keep his heinous activities from coming to light.
After deliberating for nearly five hours, a jury found Amey guilty of Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Child Molestation, Sexual Battery of a Child under 16, three counts of Child Molestation, and two counts of Cruelty to Children in the First Degree. The Honorable W. Fletcher Sams sentenced Amey to life in prison plus twenty years, to be followed by twenty years of probation.
