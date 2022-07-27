High Speed Chase Ends In "PIT maneuver" and Drug Arrest

On Monday, July 25, 2022, at approximately 9:13pm, a Monroe County Deputy observed a vehicle commit a traffic violation on Interstate 75 southbound near mile marker 191. The Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 Honda Accord bearing a temporary tag out of Georgia. The Accord did stop, and the Deputy approached the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Damien Enoch and the passenger Vandy McBride both of Moultrie, Georgia. After requesting assistance, the driver decided to flee, and a pursuit began. The pursuit ended when the driver took the 188-exit ramp and tried to re-enter onto Interstate 75 Southbound again. The Deputy performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle from re-entering onto Interstate 75.
The driver and passenger were taken into custody by Deputies and transported to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Enoch is facing charges of Fleeing or Attempting to elude a Police Officer, Trafficking Cocaine, and multiple traffic violations. McBride is facing charges of Possession with Intent (Methamphetamine).
