Friday, July 15, 2022
Thomaston-Upson Co. Dixie Youth
The Thomaston-Upson Co. Dixie Youth All Stars are playing in the Dixie Youth State Tournament in Donaldsonville.
Thursday, Thomaston Upson Co. loss to Crawford Co. 13-0.
Thomaston-Upson Co. playing Lamar Co. Friday morning @ 11:00 AM.
Fun 101.1 FM
11:51 AM
