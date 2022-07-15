Friday, July 15, 2022

Thomaston-Upson Co. Dixie Youth

The Thomaston-Upson Co. Dixie Youth All Stars are playing in the Dixie Youth State Tournament in Donaldsonville. 

Thursday, Thomaston Upson Co. loss to Crawford Co. 13-0. 

Thomaston-Upson Co. playing Lamar Co. Friday morning @ 11:00 AM.
