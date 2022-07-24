US Marshal shot during arrest of Pike County teenage murder suspect

A U.S. marshal was shot while attempting to arrest of 19-year-old Antonio Murgado Jr., a Pike County murder suspect.. The marshal is an investigator from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office.
It happened near the Shiloh Mobile Home Ranch off Shiloh Drive and Floy Farr Parkway in Peachtree City, according to a spokesperson with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
In a statement from the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said. The investigator is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital on Sunday.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested Murgado who they say was involved in the July 16 shooting that resulted in the death of 19-year-old James Knight at a home on Patton Road.
Police identified 18-year-old Jaiden Chappell as one of the suspects and announced her arrest the following day. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office also arrested a 14-year-old involved in the shooting, on July 19. The juvenile is charged with being party to a crime felony murder and is currently being held in a youth detention facility.
