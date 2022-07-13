Monroe County Police Chase ends in wreck on I-75

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at approximately 2:32pm, a Monroe County Deputy observed a vehicle commit multiple traffic violations on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 191. The Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2021 Chevy Malibu bearing a South Carolina license plate. The Malibu did not stop, and a pursuit began that continued into Butts County. The pursuit ended when the vehicle struck another vehicle and wrecked on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 200 in Butts County.
The driver was identified as Demonte Jamahl Smith and the passenger was identified as Demerian Mikhail Humphrey-Shaw both of Decatur, Georgia. Smith and Humphrey-Shaw were taken into custody by Deputies and transported to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Smith has two active warrants (Stalking and Probation Violation) and was driving on a suspended license, he is facing charges of Possession with Intent (Marijuana), Possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and multiple traffic violations. Humphrey-Shaw is facing charges of Possession with Intent (Marijuana).
