Two lifeflight after two semis, two personal vehicles collide in Lamar

From Barnesville.com, Two personal vehicles and two tractor-trailers were involved in a serious crash Thursday morning, sending the drivers of the personal vehicles to a Macon trauma center via medical evacuation helicopter.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Hwy. 36 East and Barnesville Road.
Initial indications were a black Toyota Corolla turned in front of a semi and was hit nearly head-on. A female in that vehicle was lifeflighted. The semi swerved and side-swiped a maroon Volkswagen Routan and a second big rig.
Both semis overturned with one spilling a load of wood bark all across the highway. Both personal vehicles had handicap driver license plates.
The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Lois Eveline Adams, 83, of 215 Liberty Trace, Milner was driving 2010 Toyota Corolla. She was lifeflighted to Navicent in Macon.
David Scott Morris, 45, of Locust Grove was driving one of the semis. He was taken by ambulance to Navicent.
Travis Eugene Allison, 53, of 209 Cherokee Dr., Barnesville was trapped in his VW Routan and had to be extricated by firefighters. He was lifeflighted to Navicent.
Phillip Hayes, 55, of Yatesville was driving the other semi. He suffered minor injuries.
