Local Law Inforcement Preparedness for School Ptotection

Local law enforcement from Upson County Sheriffs Office and the Thomaston Police Department jointly participated in some great active shooter training this week at Upson Lee High School. Special thanks to the Thomaston-Upson School System for allowing us to train in the school. UCSO and TPD have a great group of law enforcement professionals that work excellent together and train together to be better prepared to serve and protect our kids and community. Thanks to all who participated.
