D.A. Office Gives "Back Back" Donating school supplies to Promise Place

Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney Marie Broder and employees from the D.A.’s office recently collected school supplies and other items for children living in the Promise Place Domestic Violence Shelter which shelter and services to women who’ve endured domestic violence and their children who live in Fayette, Spalding, Pike and Upson counties.
“My offices were honored to collect school supplies for the children at Promise Place, Promise Place is an incredible organization that assists victims of domestic violence and their children,” Broder said. “Many times these victims leave the abuse with just the clothes on their backs.”
Promise Place’s services include a 24-hour crisis hotline, (770) 460-1604, emergency shelter, support groups, legal advocacy, teen dating violence prevention and children programs.
No comments:
Post a Comment