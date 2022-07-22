"Life in Prison" for Spalding County Child Molester

Marie Broder
District Attorney
Griffin Judicial Circuit
Last week, my Spalding County office tried the case of the State of Georgia vs. Markel Taiwon Amey. Amey was convicted of molesting an eight-year-old family member over a period of approximately a year and of securing her and her siblings’ silence through threats and physical abuse. The abuse became known to family members when the victim’s younger brother told his stepmother that Amey would take his sister in a bedroom and lock the door when their father would leave for work.
During sentencing, the Honorable W. Fletcher Sams called the children heroes, and said that after the verdict of the jury, the victim would never have to worry about being abused by the defendant again.
District Attorney Broder said of the verdict, “this week, members of our Spalding County community stood in the gap between a predator and his victim and said ‘no more.’ I am very proud of the jurors in this case and of Senior Assistant District Attorney Kate Lenhard and Assistant District Attorney Adelle Petersen who presented the case. My office will continue to fight with all we have for the most vulnerable in our community.”
