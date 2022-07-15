City Manager's Life Threatened

Forsyth police and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office are investigating a threatening letter that was addressed to a city employee.
According to city officials, on Wednesday Police Chief Eddie Harris delivered a letter he got in the mail to the City Manager.
The letter threatened the City Manager's life if she didn't "leave Chief Harris alone and let him do his job."
Chief Harris filed a report with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The City Manager also contacted the sheriff's office.
Multiple agencies are investigating this incident, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible.
Anyone with information can call investigators at 478-994-7043.
No comments:
Post a Comment