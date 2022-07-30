URMC First In The Area With Technology

The Upson Regional Medical Center has acquired the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which according to hospital officials will improve care and minimize costs.
“Outset Medical’s Tablo Hemodialysis System is an all-in-one enterprise solution featuring real-time water purification and dialysate production on demand in a single, compact unit. URMC is the first health-care provider in this area to provide patient dialysis through Tablo,” read a statement from the medical center.
Lane Harrington, URMC chief nursing officer, said: “Tablo is a game-changer and will effectively redefine our dialysis program. For hospitalized patients in need of renal replacement therapy, what used to require multiple machines and specialized skills to operate is now performed by one compact device, creating a more streamlined caregiver experience.
“There is a growing demand for dialysis. With this rising demand, we saw an opportunity with Tablo to consolidate our capital equipment and reduce cost, while maintaining the high standard of patient care the community has come to expect from URMC. The more options we can offer patients, the better, especially in the midst of COVID-19. The portability and ease of use of Tablo has enabled us the ability to deliver treatment in multiple locations within our facility and train a broader pool of nurses, giving us more options to better serve our patients.”
