Wednesday COVID-19 Report

58% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 35% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 624, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 27.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
5
0
Pike
2
0
Spalding
16
0
Lamar
4
0
Monroe
6
0
Butts
8
0
Meriwether
7
0
Talbot
1
0
Taylor
2
0
Crawford
0
0
Coweta
42
2
Fayette
48
4
Unknown
516
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
