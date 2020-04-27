Tuesday COVID-19 Report

62% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 33% are in the 60 and over group.
Upson county reported one new death, an 83 year old male with underlying health issues.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,593, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 108.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
200
15
Pike
39
2
Spalding
192
8
Lamar
33
0
Monroe
22
1
Butts
126
3
Meriwether
49
0
Talbot
21
1
Taylor
16
2
Crawford
14
0
Coweta
188
4
Fayette
165
8
Unknown
633
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
No comments:
Post a Comment