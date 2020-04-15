SPALDING CO BOARD OF ELECTIONS

The State of Georgia has moved the May 19, 2020 General Primary Election to June 9, 2020 because of the uncertainty of the Coronavirus pandemic.
The Application for Official Absentee Ballot that all active voters received recently for
the May 19, 2020 General Primary Election will be valid for the June 9th election and
should be returned to the Elections Office as soon as possible but no later than June 5,
2020.
All voters currently in Inactive Status will need to request an application from the
Spalding County Elections Office.
Should you have any questions or concerns, contact
Spalding County Elections Office at 770-467-4245.
No comments:
Post a Comment