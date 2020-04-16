NO COVID-19 CASES AT HERITAGE INN,BVILLE PER PIKE CO. TIMES .COM

The Georgia Department of Public Health is now releasing numbers of cases in nursing and assisted living facilities throughout the state. There have been some glitches in the system, but the need for reporting was pointed out by reporters at a state televised press conference last week.
Locally, it has been widely reported that there were 9 cases of COVID at Heritage Inn of Barnesville, but this information is incorrect. Amy Abel, a spokesperson for Heritage Inn of Barnesville, advised in writing and by phone today that "...the center has not had any positive cases and does not have any positive cases."
