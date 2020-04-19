Sunday COVID-19 Report

62% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 34% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,110, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 94.
Upson county has reported eight deaths, two males ages 62 and 74 with underlying health issues, two females ages 70 and 81 and four males ages 89, 82, 75, and 61.
Pike county has reported one death a 46 year old male with underlying health issues.
Spalding county has reported seven deaths, three males ages 85, 73 and 33 with underlying health issues, two males ages 50 and 52, two females ages 96 and 81. Monroe county has reported one death, a 77 year old male with underlying health issues.
Taylor county has reported two deaths, both females ages 83 and 60 with underlying health issues. Talbot county has reported one death, a 74 year old male with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
170
8
Pike
32
1
Spalding
128
7
Lamar
25
0
Monroe
15
1
Butts
43
0
Meriwether
42
0
Talbot
16
1
Taylor
11
2
Crawford
13
0
Coweta
161
3
Fayette
139
5
Unknown
254
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
