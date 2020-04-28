PAVING WORK IN GRIFFIN

McLeroy Inc. will begin Milling & Resurfacing Operations on East Solomon St. beginning Wednesday, April 29, 2020 through Friday May 1, 2020. Contractor plans to start milling & resurfacing parking areas and travel lanes on E. Solomon St beginning at Third St. and heading west to Ninth St., before reversing direction and heading east, until reaching Third St. Residents and businesses should expect delays throughout the duration of this operation. Depending upon weather and progress, milling will resume on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 to complete any remaining portion of E. Solomon St. before moving to begin work on S. Hill St. between E. Poplar and Tinsley St. The City of Griffin cautions travelers to use care when travelling this area and would like to thank residents and guest, for their patience during this construction progress. For questions or concerns regarding the Downtown LCI project, please contact the City of Griffin Public Works Department at 770-229-6603.
