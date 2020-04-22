Wednesday, April 22, 2020
NEW PRINCIPAL AT GRIFFIN HIGH SCHOOL
Griffin, GA – The Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education approved the appointment of Dr. Buford Tyrone Kellogg as principal of Griffin High School (GHS) during a virtual called board meeting held April 21, 2020. Dr. Kellogg joins the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) from the Putnam County School System where he has served as principal of Putnam County High School for the last two years. Prior to that role, he held the positions of elementary assistant principal and high school principal with Dublin City Schools for three years, and an assistant high school principal with Turner County Schools for four years. Dr. Kellogg also served as the head basketball coach, athletic director and assistant principal at Randolph Clay High School from 2007 to 2010. Dr. Kellogg received his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Paine College, master’s degree from Jacksonville State University, and specialist degree and doctorate in Educational Leadership from Argosy University. "I am very excited to have Dr. Kellogg come serve with the students and staff at Griffin High School,” said GSCS Superintendent James D. Smith. “He impressed me as a man of integrity and caring, two traits highly desired in a school leader. All of us are looking forward to welcoming Dr. Kellogg to Griffin and continuing planning for the coming school year." Kellogg’s appointment will become effective on July 6, 2020.
