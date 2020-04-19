Coroner Has Positive COVID-19 Test

Upson county Coroner James George has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and is currently hospitalized according to his family. George is also a Paramedic and was on the front line of the first cases reported in Upson county.
At least one other EMT has tested positive also.
Craig Stubbs is the deputy coroner and is performing the required duties of the office while George is recovering.
Upson County Commission Chairman Norman Allen has contacted the director of the state Community Health Department and requested staffing assistance for the two local nursing homes with active COVID-19 cases.
No comments:
Post a Comment