UPDATE; PIKE COUNTY MAGISTRATE COURT

A quick update about the status of the Pike County Magistrate Court/office. As we come under the rules and orders of the Supreme Court of Georgia, and consistent with Chief Justice Harold Melton’s statewide judicial emergency declaration, your Magistrate office will continue our health-safety precautions and alternative service options at least through Wednesday, May 13. Your Magistrate staff is successfully handling your business via these alternatives, and we remain available to assist you personally, by appointment, when needed. Please visit our website at magistratepikega.com or call 770-567-2004 if you have questions, concerns, or wish to schedule an appointment.
We thank you for your continued grace, consideration and cooperation in the best interest of our community; and wish you and yours the best of health, as well as peace of mind and spirit.
Marcia Callaway-Ingram
Chief Magistrate, Pike County, Georgia
No comments:
Post a Comment