NWS Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a weather advisory for this weekend. 

Severe thunderstorms will be possible across much of north and central Georgia Sunday night. 

The main hazards are likely to be damaging winds and possible tornadoes. A flood threat will also be possible favoring central Georgia.


