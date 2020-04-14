Tuesday COVID-19 Report

60% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 35% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 1,774, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 78.
Upson county has reported three deaths a 70 year old female, an 82 year old male and a 61 year old male.
Spalding county has reported four deaths, two males age 73 and 84 with underlying health issues and a 50 year old male and an 81 year old female. Monroe county has reported one death, a 77 year old male with underlying health issues.
Taylor county has reported two deaths, an 83 and a 60 year old female with underlying health issues. Talbot county has reported one death, a 74 year old male with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
124
3
Pike
20
0
Spalding
82
4
Lamar
20
0
Monroe
12
1
Butts
34
0
Meriwether
24
0
Talbot
10
1
Taylor
9
2
Crawford
8
0
Coweta
126
2
Fayette
112
5
Unknown
442
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
No comments:
Post a Comment