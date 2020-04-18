Saturday, April 18, 2020

Easter Sunday Tornado

A strong tornado formed near the city limits of Thomaston, increasing in intensity as it traveled northeast. Along it's path, Southern Crescent Technical College and Raintree Golf and Country Club off us US 19 took a direct hit. 

The tornado continued to strengthen downing trees, some on top of cars and houses. At one point the tornado was over 2/3rds of a mile wide and flipped an unoccupied mobile home. As the tornado traveled into northeastern Upson county and southern Lamar county it weakened some before lifting. 

Overall, 159 structures were affected, 38 homes sustained minor damage, 20 sustained major damage, and 7 were destroyed.


CountyRating# of InjuriesKML
Upson/LamarEF-30
  
Rating:EF-3
Peak Wind:140 MPH
Path Length:16.7 miles
Path Width:1200 yards
Fatalities:0
Injuries:0
Start Date:Apr. 13, 2020
Start Time:2:19 AM EDT
Start Location:3 miles S of Thomaston
Start Lat/Lon:32.8496 / -84.3335
End Date:Apr. 13, 2020
End Time:2:35 AM EDT
End Location:1 mile NW of Redbone
End Lat/Lon:32.9943 / -84.1056

