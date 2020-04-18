Easter Sunday Tornado

A strong tornado formed near the city limits of Thomaston, increasing in intensity as it traveled northeast. Along it's path, Southern Crescent Technical College and Raintree Golf and Country Club off us US 19 took a direct hit.
The tornado continued to strengthen downing trees, some on top of cars and houses. At one point the tornado was over 2/3rds of a mile wide and flipped an unoccupied mobile home. As the tornado traveled into northeastern Upson county and southern Lamar county it weakened some before lifting.
Overall, 159 structures were affected, 38 homes sustained minor damage, 20 sustained major damage, and 7 were destroyed.
|County
|Rating
|# of Injuries
|KML
|Upson/Lamar
|EF-3
|0
|
|Rating:
|EF-3
|Peak Wind:
|140 MPH
|Path Length:
|16.7 miles
|Path Width:
|1200 yards
|Fatalities:
|0
|Injuries:
|0
|Start Date:
|Apr. 13, 2020
|Start Time:
|2:19 AM EDT
|Start Location:
|3 miles S of Thomaston
|Start Lat/Lon:
|32.8496 / -84.3335
|End Date:
|Apr. 13, 2020
|End Time:
|2:35 AM EDT
|End Location:
|1 mile NW of Redbone
|End Lat/Lon:
|32.9943 / -84.1056
