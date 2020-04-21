TIPS ON TORNADO SAFETY

These include:
• Having emergency plans in place including:
Several means of receiving emergency notifications include:
Weather radios – check batteries and settings
Phone applications
Spalding County Civic Ready – registration for this free service can be found on
the www.spaldingcounty.com website under the homeland security tab.
Creating and reviewing family emergency plans including:
Communication plan to have a system to check on family members
Sheltering plan – no matter where you are at the time of an event
• Access to safe shelters for yourself, your family, including those considerations for family members with special needs
• Understand the guidelines for sheltering in vehicles and or in low lying areas if caught off guard with severe weather events or searching for shelter from mobile homes.
Understand where to shelter:
Basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest level of the home including: bathrooms, closets, center hallways.
• Be aware of wall furnishing or shelves that may fall in an event of where you have established your safe place.
For added protection, get under something sturdy (ex. heavy table) and can cover your body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress while protecting your head, possibly with a helmet.
Mobile homes are typically not considered safe areas and alternate areas need to be identified to shelter during these events.
• Consider a family or friend’s home or sturdy building nearby and make arrangements beforehand regarding shelter.
Consider the alternatives if caught off guard and you have to shelter in a vehicle and/or low-lying area and make sure you know the precautions that will need to be taken with
these alternatives.
Understand the differences between Tornado Watches and Warnings:
Tornado Watch means weather conditions exist which can develop into a tornado and citizens should remain alert for approaching events, while listening to early notification programs, devices or applications.
Tornado Warning means the likelihood of a tornado is imminent and will be affecting
your area. Initiate emergency plans and take shelter immediately.
For additional information, please contact the Spalding County Office of Homeland Security at 770-228-2129 or review this information on the FEMA website at www.fema.gov
