Tuesday, April 21, 2020

TIPS ON TORNADO SAFETY

With the recent severe weather events, now is the time to be prepared for events in the future. There are several preparation efforts that can assist with being prepared should you face any severe events in the future.

These include: 

Having emergency plans in place including: 
     Several means of receiving emergency notifications include: 
     Weather radios – check batteries and settings 
     Phone applications 
     Spalding County Civic Ready – registration for this free service can be found on
     the www.spaldingcounty.com website under the homeland security tab. 
     Creating and reviewing family emergency plans including: 
     Communication plan to have a system to check on family members 
     Sheltering plan – no matter where you are at the time of an event 

Access to safe shelters for yourself, your family, including those considerations for family members with special needs 

Understand the guidelines for sheltering in vehicles and or in low lying areas if caught off guard with severe weather events or searching for shelter from mobile homes. 
     Understand where to shelter: 
     Basement or an inside room without windows on the lowest level of the home including:       bathrooms, closets, center hallways. 

Be aware of wall furnishing or shelves that may fall in an event of where you have established your safe place. 
     For added protection, get under something sturdy (ex. heavy table) and can cover your         body with a blanket, sleeping bag or mattress while protecting your head, possibly with         a helmet. 
     Mobile homes are typically not considered safe areas and alternate areas need to be             identified to shelter during these events. 

Consider a family or friend’s home or sturdy building nearby and make arrangements beforehand regarding shelter. 
     Consider the alternatives if caught off guard and you have to shelter in a vehicle and/or         low-lying area and make sure you know the precautions that will need to be taken with 
     these alternatives. 
     Understand the differences between Tornado Watches and Warnings: 
     Tornado Watch means weather conditions exist which can develop into a tornado and           citizens should remain alert for approaching events, while listening to early notification           programs, devices or applications. 
     Tornado Warning means the likelihood of a tornado is imminent and will be affecting 
     your area. Initiate emergency plans and take shelter immediately. 

For additional information, please contact the Spalding County Office of Homeland Security at 770-228-2129 or review this information on the FEMA website at www.fema.gov
