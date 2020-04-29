UPSON BOC UPDATE ON OPERATIONS

With the expiration of The Governors Shelter in Place Executive Order, Upson County announces the following changes in operations for public access to County government facilities.
Effective Friday, May 1 through close of business May 12, County Offices will have limited access and
be available by APPOINTMENT ONLY.
All offices will be available via phone or email.
PLEASE
CALL IN ADVANCE TO ALL DEPARTMENTS FOR ASSISTANCE.
A list of department
operations is below.
Airport 706-647-4500 Open - Restricted Access
Animal Control 706-647-5586 Open - Emergency Only
Archives 706-646-2437 Closed - Call or Email Only
Bldg. & Zoning, Code
Enforcement & Bldg.
Inspection
706-647-1297 Open - Limited Access.
Commissioners Office
Finance &
Administration
706-647-7012 Open - Appointment Only
Clerk of Court 706-647-5847 Open - Limited Access. Please call
ahead.
Extension
Office/County Agent
706-647-8989 Open - Limited access available
Monday - Wednesday.
Industrial Development Authority 706-647-7007 Open - Appointment Only
Juvenile Court 706-647-0028 Open - Limited Access. Please call
ahead.
Magistrate Court 706-647-6891 Open - Limited Access. Please call
ahead.
Probate Court 706-647-7015 Open - Appointment Only
Recreation 706-647-9691 Community Parks Open
No Scheduled Events
Registrar Office 706-647-6259 Open - Appointment Only
Road Department 706-647-2824 Operating – Safety/Emergency
Building Closed
Senior Center 706-647-1607 Building Closed
Meal Delivery Continuing
Sprewell Bluff Park 706-601-6711 Open – Limited Access
Sheriff Department 706-647-7411 Open - No Public Access
Tax Assessor 706-647-8176 Open - Appointment Only
Tax Commissioner 706-647-8931 Open - Monday & Thursday
Water/Waste
Department
706-647-3515
706-646-5439
Open - Limited public access.
Payments by phone/drop box or
mail.
Please use the link below to see the Governor's Executive Order 04.23.20.02
https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-o
