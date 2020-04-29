Wednesday, April 29, 2020

UPSON BOC UPDATE ON OPERATIONS

With the expiration of The Governors Shelter in Place Executive Order, Upson County announces the following changes in operations for public access to County government facilities.

Effective Friday, May 1 through close of business May 12, County Offices will have limited access and be available by APPOINTMENT ONLY.

All offices will be available via phone or email.

PLEASE CALL IN ADVANCE TO ALL DEPARTMENTS FOR ASSISTANCE.

A list of department operations is below.
Airport 706-647-4500 Open - Restricted Access Animal Control 706-647-5586 Open - Emergency Only
Archives 706-646-2437 Closed - Call or Email Only
Bldg. & Zoning, Code Enforcement & Bldg. Inspection 706-647-1297 Open - Limited Access.
Commissioners Office Finance & Administration 706-647-7012 Open - Appointment Only

Clerk of Court 706-647-5847 Open - Limited Access. Please call ahead.
Extension Office/County Agent 706-647-8989 Open - Limited access available Monday - Wednesday.
Industrial  Development Authority 706-647-7007 Open - Appointment Only
Juvenile Court 706-647-0028 Open - Limited Access. Please call ahead.
Magistrate Court 706-647-6891 Open - Limited Access. Please call ahead.
Probate Court 706-647-7015 Open - Appointment Only Recreation 706-647-9691 Community Parks Open No Scheduled Events
Registrar Office 706-647-6259 Open - Appointment Only
Road Department 706-647-2824 Operating – Safety/Emergency Building Closed
Senior Center 706-647-1607 Building Closed Meal Delivery Continuing
Sprewell Bluff Park 706-601-6711 Open – Limited Access
Sheriff Department 706-647-7411 Open - No Public Access
Tax Assessor 706-647-8176 Open - Appointment Only Tax Commissioner 706-647-8931 Open - Monday & Thursday
Water/Waste Department 706-647-3515 706-646-5439 Open - Limited public access.

Payments by phone/drop box or mail.

Please use the link below to see the Governor’s Executive Order 04.23.20.02 https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-o
