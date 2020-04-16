Thursday, April 16, 2020

UPSON BOC : THANKS TO THESE FOLKS FOR TORNADO RESPONSE

Personel/Agencies involved thus far with the tornado recovery.

  • Monroe County EMA
  • Taylor County Fire
  • Pike County Fire
  • Pike County EMA
  • Meriwether County Fire
  • Griffin Fire Dept
  • GSP
  • Spalding County Fire
  • Spalding County EMA
  • Motor Carrier Compliance Division
  • Perry Fire Dept
  • Houston Co Fire
  • Grace215 Ministries
  • GA DNR
  • GA Forestry Commission
  • GA DOT
  • Upson County Road Dept
  • Harper Tree Service
  • Kendall Tree Service
  • Rock Hill VFD
  • Thurston VFD
  • Lincoln Park VFD
  • Yatesville VFD
  • Northside VFD
  • Stevens Property Solutions
  • Butler Fire Dept
  • Upson County SO
  • American Red Cross
  • Lucas Land Solutions LLC
  • GA Bapt Disaster Team
  • Harris County Road Dept
  • Lamar County Road Dept
  • Faith Baptist Church of LaGrange, GA
  • Skyview Tree Service
  • GA Search and Rescue Task Force 4
  • Macon-Bibb Fire
  • Manchester Fire Dept
  • Barnesville Fire Dept
  • Pike Electric
  • Southern Rivers Energy
  • Upson EMC
  • GA Power
  • Volt Energy
  • Spectrum
  • Windstream
  • Verizon
  • Trawick (Windstream contractor)
