- Monroe County EMA
- Taylor County Fire
- Pike County Fire
- Pike County EMA
- Meriwether County Fire
- Griffin Fire Dept
- GSP
- Spalding County Fire
- Spalding County EMA
- Motor Carrier Compliance Division
- Perry Fire Dept
- Houston Co Fire
- Grace215 Ministries
- GA DNR
- GA Forestry Commission
- GA DOT
- Upson County Road Dept
- Harper Tree Service
- Kendall Tree Service
- Rock Hill VFD
- Thurston VFD
- Lincoln Park VFD
- Yatesville VFD
- Northside VFD
- Stevens Property Solutions
- Butler Fire Dept
- Upson County SO
- American Red Cross
- Lucas Land Solutions LLC
- GA Bapt Disaster Team
- Harris County Road Dept
- Lamar County Road Dept
- Faith Baptist Church of LaGrange, GA
- Skyview Tree Service
- GA Search and Rescue Task Force 4
- Macon-Bibb Fire
- Manchester Fire Dept
- Barnesville Fire Dept
- Pike Electric
- Southern Rivers Energy
- Upson EMC
- GA Power
- Volt Energy
- Spectrum
- Windstream
- Verizon
- Trawick (Windstream contractor)
Thursday, April 16, 2020
UPSON BOC : THANKS TO THESE FOLKS FOR TORNADO RESPONSE
Personel/Agencies involved thus far with the tornado recovery.
