Friday COVID-19 Report

62% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 34% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,468, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 108.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
193
14
Pike
37
2
Spalding
141
8
Lamar
31
0
Monroe
18
1
Butts
125
2
Meriwether
48
0
Talbot
21
1
Taylor
14
2
Crawford
14
0
Coweta
182
4
Fayette
156
8
Unknown
412
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
