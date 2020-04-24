Friday, April 24, 2020

Friday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 22,147, the number of deaths reported is 892. There are 4,221 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 4.03%.

62% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 5934% are in the 60 and over group.

Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 2,468, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 108.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
193
14
Pike
37
2
Spalding
141
8
Lamar
31
0
Monroe
18
1
Butts
125
2
Meriwether
48
0
Talbot
21
1
Taylor
14
2
Crawford
14
0
Coweta
182
4
Fayette
156
8
Unknown
412
0

The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.

For the complete report, click HERE
