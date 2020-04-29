South Metro's News Leader
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
AM RED CROSS TESTING RECOVERED DONORS COVID-19 ANTIBODIES
The American Red Cross is now testing recovered donors for COVID-19 antibodies and can accept convalescent plasma donations from antibody positive donors.
Call The American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 for more information.
