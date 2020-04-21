ABSENTEE BALLOTING IN SPALDING COUNTY

The Secretary of State’s Office has instructed that drop boxes be set up on government property before Georgia’s General Primary on June 9th, 2020.
Beginning Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020, a drop box will be located at the Voter Registration Office to receive absentee ballots.
Drop boxes will be placed at the GriffinSpalding Athletic Hall of Fame for early voting and drop boxes will be provided at each voting precinct on Election Day.
Should you have any questions or concerns, contact Spalding County Elections Office at 770/467-4245
