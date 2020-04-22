South Metro's News Leader
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Severe Weather Forecast For Thursday
Enhanced risk for much of north and central Georgia.
Current forecast is this will be an all-day event with multiple waves of severe weather possible.
Threats:
-Tornadoes (some could be strong)
-Damaging Winds
-Hail
