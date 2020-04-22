Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Severe Weather Forecast For Thursday


Enhanced risk for much of north and central Georgia. 

Current forecast is this will be an all-day event with multiple waves of severe weather possible.

Threats: 

-Tornadoes (some could be strong) 

-Damaging Winds 

-Hail



Posted by Danny Bishop at 8:31 PM
Location: Thomaston, GA 30286, USA

