AMBER ALERT TODDLER FROM GRIFFIN IS SAFE/ ARREST MADE

On Thursday, April 16, 2020 at approximately 11:53 am, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a BOLO/Amber Alert for Spalding County missing toddler Amina Cole. Also included in that alert was 21 year old Johnetta Legiah Taylor and a gray 2014 Chevy Cruze.
At approximately 12 pm, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office received a phone call from one of Taylor's relatives stating that both Taylor and Cole were at their residence on Champion Drive in Monroe County. Deputies responded to the home and arrested Taylor with no incident. Cole was located in the home safe and unharmed.
Monroe County Investigators immediately notified Griffin Police Department Investigators. Taylor was transported to the Monroe County Jail and held for Griffin Police Department.
Any further questions regarding the initial investigation should be referred to the Griffin Police Department
