THREE RIVERS UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS SPIKE IN MARCH

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Three Rivers’ unemployment claims spiked in March.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all regions and counties throughout the state saw a dramatic incline in initial claims along with the unemployment rate.
“Although we are seeing the effects of COVID-19 throughout the state in spikes in unemployment, we are working very diligently to come up with solutions to get Georgians back to work as soon as it is safe to do so,” Butler said.
In Three Rivers, the unemployment rate increased in March to 4.3 percent, an increase of 0.8 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 3.5 percent.
The number of unemployment claims dramatically increased by 938 percent in March due to COVID-19 related temporary lay-offs. When compared to last March, claims were up by about 1,585 percent.
The labor force decreased in March by 1,370. The March total was 252,181. That number is up by 3,954 from the total from March 2018.
Three Rivers ended March with 241,316 employed residents. The number decreased by 3,318 in March and was up 1,831 as compared to last year.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 1,858 active job postings in Three Rivers for March
