Wednesday COVID-19 Report

61% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 35% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 1,844, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 83.
The Georgia Department of Health released information on long-term care facilities on Tuesday. Harborview Nursing Home and Providence Nursing Home each had one verified case and no reported deaths as of April 12th. The report will be updated twice weekly.
Upson county has reported five deaths a 70 year old female, an 89 year old male, an 82 year old male, a 61 year old male and a 62 year old male with underlying health issues.
Pike county has reported one death a 46 year old male with underlying health issues.
Spalding county has reported four deaths, two males age 73 and 84 with underlying health issues and a 50 year old male and an 81 year old female. Monroe county has reported one death, a 77 year old male with underlying health issues.
Taylor county has reported two deaths, an 83 and a 60 year old female with underlying health issues. Talbot county has reported one death, a 74 year old male with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
135
5
Pike
25
1
Spalding
90
4
Lamar
21
0
Monroe
13
1
Butts
36
0
Meriwether
26
0
Talbot
12
1
Taylor
9
2
Crawford
10
0
Coweta
136
3
Fayette
120
5
Unknown
263
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
