MERIWETHER CO MAN ARRESTED SEX CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN

On Saturday, April 18, 2020, Robert Louis “Trey” Nasdeo III, of Warm Springs, GA, was charged with four counts of Sexual Exploitation of Children.
The arrest was made with assistance from the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest was the result of a GBI investigation into the possible sexual exploitation of children by Nasdeo via an online service. Nasdeo is currently being held at the Meriwether County Jail.
This investigation is part of the ongoing effort by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade and the online sexual exploitation of children. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the Internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.
Anyone with information about this case or any other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Computer Crimes and Child Exploitation Un
No comments:
Post a Comment